iPhone eSIM Support comes to Rogers and Fido in Canada

Rogers and its flanker brand Fido are joining the eSIM party

Dec 5, 2018

7:21 PM EST

Apple has updated its website to show that the Rogers network is now compatible with eSIM technology. Since Rogers is now capable of eSIM technology, those subscribed to its flanker brand Fido can also use the feature if they have a 2018 iPhone.

eSIM is a relatively new standard for SIM cards that Apple uses in its cellular Apple Watches, its 2018 iPhone lineup and its new iPad Pro tablets. It adds the same functionality as a regular SIM card, but no physical card is needed.

Now that Rogers and Fido both support eSIM technology, the full list of Canadian carriers that support the new standard are;

You can check Apple’s list here for further information.

Source: Apple

