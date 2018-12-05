News
Contest: Win a Bell ‘Ocean Blue’ Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Dec 5, 2018

6:58 AM EST

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has been available since August. The phone offers a solid Android experience with a speedy processor, 6GB of RAM, a 4,000mAh battery and the Note’s signature S Pen.

Unfortunately, like many of 2018’s flagships, the Note 9 is one of the most expensive phones of 2017.

With this in mind, it’s a good thing our friends at Bell hooked us up with one to give away to a lucky MobileSyrup reader, just in time for the holiday season.

All you have to do is leave a comment below telling us what you like most about the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

