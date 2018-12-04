News
PREVIOUS

BlackBerry KEY2 LE soon available in Champagne, Atomic Red Colours

The two new colours are coming to Canada some time soon

Dec 4, 2018

7:11 PM EST

0 comments

The KEY2 LE, BlackBerry’s latest smartphone, will soon be released in two new colourful variants.

The phone now comes in the basic ‘Slate’ colour that it launched in, as well as two new variants; ‘Atomic Red’ and ‘Champagne.’

The two new hues aren’t on sale yet, but BlackBerry’s customer support has confirmed to MobileSyrup that the devices are coming to Canada.

The Atomic red version will come to Canada sometime before the end of the holiday season, but there’s no timeline for the Champagne colour, according to BlackBerry.

Via: DroidLife

Related Articles

News

Oct 2, 2018

12:42 PM EST

BlackBerry KEY2 LE is now available in Canada [Update]

News

Oct 5, 2018

3:54 PM EST

BBM now lets users customize the background of chats

News

Aug 27, 2018

11:47 AM EST

BlackBerry teases new smartphone before August 30th launch

Reviews

Aug 31, 2018

1:02 PM EST

BlackBerry KEY2 LE Hands-on: Rounding out the curve

Comments