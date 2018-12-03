Amazon Canada has shared some staggering statistics to show off what Amazon Prime Members bought, watched and played in 2018.
To start off Prime members from all over the world have placed more than two billion orders in 2018 that were scheduled for one-day delivery or faster.
Amazon also mentions that the Kindle Paperwhite, the Amazon Echo and the Echo dot were the most gifted items in Canada on the retailer’s platform.
Prime Members watched a lot of TV throughout 2018, but Prime Originals’ Homecoming and Jack Reacher were the most binged shows, according to Amazon.
The retail giant also shared some statistics from Prime Day, including the best selling items from that day, which were the Amazon Fire TV and the Instant Pot.
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments