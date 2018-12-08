You’ll soon be able to order cannabis online from Shoppers Drug Mart

Shoppers Drug Mart is already a source to fulfill your everyday drug requirements, but it has now been approved by Health Canada to sell cannabis.
Under the name of “Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart Inc.,’ Shoppers will soon be licensed to sell those in Ontario dried and fresh cannabis, plants, seeds, and oils. This will not be at its 1,300 locations in Canada but only available online.
On its website, Shoppers notes, “As a leader in health and wellness for Canadians, Shoppers Drug Mart will be your trusted source for medical cannabis from a variety of producers. Through a secure website, patients with a strict safety record will be able to meet the strictest standards, and rest assured that they will be delivered discreetly, right to their doorstep.”
There was no timing listed, only that it will be “coming soon.”
Shoppers Drug Mart was acquired by Loblaws in 2013 for $12.4 billion.
Source: Shoppers
