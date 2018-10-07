Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Samsung’s rugged Galaxy Tab Active 2 is a serviceable tablet [Read here]
- Canadian accessory manufacturer reveals Nintendo Switch virtual reality headset [Read here]
- CraveTV to be included in ‘TMN + HBO’ packages at no additional cost later this year [Read here]
- Bell, Virgin Mobile raise wireless connection fees to $35 [Read here]
- Amazon is launching its Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote in Canada [Read here]
- Microsoft reveals Surface Pro 6 in new ‘Matte Black’ colour [Read here]
- CRTC denies Bell-led FairPlay Canada coalition on ‘jurisdictional grounds’ [Read here]
- Vidéotron suing Bell for $78.5 million for its door-to-door sales practices [Read here]
- City of Waterloo approves e-scooter pilot project with Lime [Read here]
- Rogers Huawei P20 Lite VoLTE support ‘coming soon’ [Read here]
- Fido, Virgin, Koodo offering $56/10GB promo plans in Quebec, Ottawa area [Read here]
- Toronto law firm launches class action suit against Facebook over ‘View As’ hack [Read here]
- Amazon Prime Video is now available on Roku devices in Canada [Read here]
- USMCA will lead to creation of new Committee on Telecommunications [Read here]
- Videotron’s Fizz Mobile offers $64/8GB plans in Quebec, Ottawa [Read here]
