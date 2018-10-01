News
PREVIOUS|

Fido, Virgin, Koodo offering $56/10GB promo plans in Quebec, Ottawa area

One Fido customer was even able to swing a $50/12GB plan

Oct 1, 2018

2:36 PM EDT

0 comments

Rogers, Bell and Telus flanker brands Fido, Virgin Mobile and Koodo are all offering double data promotions in Quebec.

Subscribers can sign up for $35/2GB, $45/4GB, $49/8GB and $56/10GB promo plans from all three carriers. Each plan also comes with unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as unlimited international text, picture and video messaging.

Some lucky subscribers might even be able to swing a $50/12GB plan.

When Ottawa-based RedFlagDeals user TheExodu5 went to purchase the $56/10GB plan in-person, the sales representative reportedly “threw in an extra 2GB and a discount to $50 for good measure.”

TheExodu5 described the additional data and discount as “totally unexpected.”

“Seems like a rock-solid deal,” said TheExodu5, in their September 30th, 2018 RedFlagDeals post.

“Don’t see myself ever moving off this plan.”

The RedFlagDeals user added that their discount is permanent as far as they know.

“Curious to see what my bill looks like when I get it,” added TheExodu5.

Source: RedFlagDeals

Related Articles

News

Sep 5, 2018

11:05 AM EDT

Koodo customers can now use Google Assistant to check their data use and more

News

Sep 25, 2018

2:04 PM EDT

Fido launches ‘XXL’ rate plan tier across Canada

News

Aug 15, 2018

10:29 AM EDT

Virgin Mobile introducing new prepaid plans on August 16, 2018

News

Sep 4, 2018

6:36 PM EDT

Fido reportedly offering $45/6GB plans to some Toronto students

Comments