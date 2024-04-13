How to watch UFC 300 in Canada: Pereira vs. Hill

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has reached the monumental UFC 300 numbered PPV event, and it will be headlined by Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill battling it out for the Light Heavyweight title.

UFC 300 is scheduled for today, Saturday, April 13th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Early Prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Prelims start at roughly 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main event will start at roughly 10pm ET/7pm PT, but that time might change depending on the length of preceding fights.

UFC 300 is packed with starfighters. If you are in Canada, and eager to watch the event, here are some options for you:

Schedule

Early Prelims

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller

Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

Prelims

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Main Card

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (BMF title bout)

Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan (Women’s Strawweight title bout)

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill (Light Heavyweight title bout)

How to watch

Various sports streaming platforms and Canadian cable providers are offering UFC 300 in Canada.

For die-hard UFC fans who want to catch the early prelim fights, UFC Fight Pass is the way to go, while Prelims can be viewed on Sportsnet and TVA Sports. The UFC 300 main card is strictly PPV (pay-per-view), and it will be available to stream on Sportsnet+, UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass, and via several Canadian cable providers.

Fight Pass is available on a monthly and annual subscription basis and gives you access to early prelim fights, preliminary card fights, and exclusive main cards for eight UFC Fight Nights, with access to all other Fight Night main cards after they air.

UFC Fight Pass monthly subscription costs $9.99, while its annual subscription costs $61.99, down from $95.99 previously. Fight Pass is available on the web, Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, iPad, iPhone, Android devices, Chromecast, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and more. Find all supported devices here.

The main PPV event costs $69.99, and it can be purchased directly without subscribing to UFC’s Fight Pass. Simply head to the UFC website, create a free account and order just the PPV. Purchase of the PPV includes viewing for 24 hours from the event start time.

Elsewhere, users can also buy the PPV for $69.99 via Sportsnet+. Simply head to Sportsnetplus.ca and create a free account. Head to the UFC 300 PPV here, and you can purchase it for $69.99.

This time around, DAZN is also offering the UFC 300 PPV, though I wouldn’t recommend it. To stream via DAZN, you’ll need an active DAZN subscription, which costs $29.99 per month or $19.99 per month with an annual plan. However, if you already pay for a DAZN subscription, you can ignore Sportsnet+ and UFC Fight Pass and buy the PPV directly on DAZN for $69.99.

Several Canadian cable providers are also offering the UFC 300 PPV. Follow the links below for information on how to order:

