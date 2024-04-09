Here’s how to watch the Fallout TV series in Canada

Prime Video’s new TV series, Fallout, based on the long-running Bethesda video game franchise of the same name, is an upcoming post-apocalyptic drama set to start streaming on April 10th.

That’s right, in a very non-Bethesda move, the series was originally slated to launch on April 12th, but got moved up two days to April 10th. You can watch all eight episodes on Prime Video.

Prime Video is part of Amazon Prime, which costs $9.99/month or $99/year (you can pay an extra $2.99/month to remove ads). The service also offers access to Prime Video ‘Channels’ for additional costs, including Crunchyroll, Starz, MGM and more.

The Fallout TV series focuses on the aftermath of an apocalyptic nuclear war on an alternate version of Earth, and focuses on survivors that took refuge in fallout bunkers called ‘Vaults.’

The series stars Ella Purna, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and more.

The original Fallout video game launched in 1997 and was developed by Interplay Productions. The second title, Fallout 2, was developed by Black Isle Studios, and Bethesda Games Studios took over the series in 2008 with Fallout 3.

Prime Video is available on several platforms, including iOS, Android, desktop, Apple TV and more.