Amazon is launching its Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote in Canada

Amazon has announced that it’s launching its Fire TV Stick 4K with included Alexa Voice Remote in Canada.
The new Fire TV 4K Stick features an updated quad-core, 1.7GHz processor and integrated Wi-Fi built directly into the dongle. Amazon says this spec bump should result in a faster streaming performance, quicker load times and even improved picture quality.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K is also the first Amazon streaming device to be released in Canada that supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, the primary two formats of high-dynamic range video. The new Fire TV Stick 4K costs $69.99 CAD and is available for pre-order now with an October 31st release date.
Regarding Alexa Voice functionality, the Fire TV 4K’s new remote features a combination of Bluetooth and multidirectional infrared technology, allowing users to control their Amazon set-top box-like HDMI dongle and compatible TV/AV equipment through voice commands.
The controller also features physical power, volume, and mute buttons. Amazon says the remote is available separately for $39.99 CAD. The Alex Voice Remote is available for pre-order now with an October 31st, 2018 release date. The remote is also compatible with the Fire TV Basic Edition streaming stick.
Along with the new streaming stick, Amazon is partnering with Toshiba for the release of new 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition televisions.
Further, Toshiba is releasing 43-inch and 49-inch 1080p Fire TV edition television, along with a 32-inch 720p Fire Edition TV.
Toshiba’s new Fire TV edition televisions are set to be available exclusively through BestBuy.ca and Amazon.ca.
