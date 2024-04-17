Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 to premiere on Disney+ Canada in May

The third season of Welcome to Wrexham will hit Disney+ Canada on May 3rd.

Two episodes of the docuseries’ eight-episode season will premiere on that date, with one new episode dropping each week thereafter. This is the same release schedule for the new season on Hulu in the U.S., which is notable since Disney has historically released content weeks later in Canada.

For instance, The Bear‘s second season came to Disney+ Canada nearly one month after it hit Hulu, while the upcoming Lily Gladstone-led Under the Bridge miniseries starts streaming in Canada weeks later (which is especially ironic since it’s based on a Canadian murder).

Of course, Welcome to Wrexham also has a big Canadian connection, as it co-stars Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds alongside American actor Rob McElhenney. The docuseries follows the underdog story of the pair’s Welsh football club, Wrexham AFC. In Season 3, Wrexham has made it to the EFL, leading to some of the biggest matches that the team has ever played.

The first two seasons of Welcome to Wrexham are now streaming on Disney+ Canada.

Image credit: FX