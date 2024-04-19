Telus emailing some Koodo customers with $50/100GB deal

Telus is emailing some Koodo customers a special $50/mo 100GB offer if they switch and get a new phone.

I received one such email offering me the $50/100GB deal. The email also included a promo code and validation code required for redeeming the offer either online or at “any Telus/Koodo store,” though the email notes if you activate online, Telus will waive the $60 connection fee.

While it’s not clear from the email, the special plan appears to be a discounted version of Telus’ in-market $80/100GB 5G+ plan. That plan includes 100GB of data at speeds of up to 2Gbps followed by unlimited data at throttled speeds of up to 512Kbps. The plan includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, plus international texting, as well.

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to investigate the plan further, as the Telus website kept flagging my promo and validation codes as “invalid.” Not that I really wanted this particular deal — I don’t need a new phone, and I’m happy with my Koodo $45/75GB 5G plan I got during Boxing Week. (75GB is already far more data than I need and thanks to Koodo’s 5G speed boost perk, I get up to 500Mbps speeds, also plenty fast enough for me.)

I also tried using the promo and validation codes while selecting the bring your own device (BYOD) option, but the Telus site still said the codes weren’t valid.

It’s also unclear how long the discounted $50 price would stick around and whether the plan would return to the $80/mo price after the discount expires.

Ultimately, your mileage may vary with this. However, any Koodo customers out there will want to keep an eye out for emails with the deal. If you do get the deal and decide to pick up an Android phone, Telus will plant a tree.

Notably, Bell emailed TSN subscribers with a similar deal last month. Moreover, Public and Freedom are still offering $50/100GB plans, no need to buy a new phone.