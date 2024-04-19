The PlayStation Portal is in stock at several Canadian retailers

Sony’s November 2023-released PlayStation Portal is currently in stock at three Canadian retailers.

The streaming handheld, which is hard to come across, is currently in stock at Amazon, GameStop, Walmart and BestBuy, with the latter offering a solid open-box deal.

Amazon: $269.96

GameStop: $269.99

Walmart: $269.96

Best Buy (open-box): $249.99

The PlayStation Portal features an 8-inch LCD display with a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution. It sports all the functionalities of a DualSense controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. It uses the PS5’s Remote Play to control your console with a DualSense-like controller with a screen, making playing PlayStation 5 games on the go easy; hence, it is always out of stock.

If this batch of PlayStation Portal sells out, we will update this story to reflect it.

You can learn more about the handheld console below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.