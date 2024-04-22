Lucky Mobile ditches 3G plans, goes all-in on 4G

Bell’s Lucky Mobile ditched 3G plans and now only offers 4G data options.

iPhone in Canada first spotted a change to Lucky Mobile’s website that removed and/or changed plans with 3G data. Now, all the options list 4G data, which is faster with speed caps of up to 150Mbps, up from the 10Mbps cap Lucky placed on 3G plans.

Lucky still offers a $15/mo plan with 100 Canada-wide minutes and 250MB of data (now at 4G speed), though that data comes as an auto-pay bonus. Plans range all the way up to $50/mo for 105GB (including the autopay bonus).

The provider currently has a limited-time offer of $29/35GB for 24 months with autopay, compared to the $29 plan’s regular 20GB of data.

Notably, Lucky’s main competitors, Telus-owned Public Mobile and Rogers-owned Chatr, both still offer 3G plans. However, while both have 3G and 4G plans, Public has 5G plans too, arguably making it a more attractive option compared to the others.

You can view Lucky’s plans here.