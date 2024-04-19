Tesla recalls every single Cybertruck over faulty accelerator pedal

Tesla is recalling all 3,878 of its Cybertrucks due to an issue that can cause the accelerator pedal to get loose and then stuck inside the vehicle’s trim.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTS) in the U.S. states that the recall “includes all Model Year (“MY”) 2024 Cybertruck vehicles manufactured from November 13, 2023, to April 4, 2024,” which is pretty much all of them. This issue stems from an unapproved lubricant that was added to aid in the component assembly of the pad onto the accelerator pedal. Residual lubricant reduces the retention of the pad to the pedal, according to the NHTS.

It is worth noting that the brake pedal will still work, but an accelerator stuck down on a truck that can reach roughly 100km in 2.6 seconds is still incredibly dangerous. It should be noted that this issue was first documented in a viral TikTok.

So far, it appears the issue hasn’t caused any collisions, but at least two drivers reported the issue to Tesla before the company initiated the recall. Tesla has stated that it will fix this issue free of charge for all Cybertruck owners.

As of the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be a recall notice from Transport Canada, but if you own a Cybertruck, I’d recommend getting in touch with your Tesla service centre.

Header image credit: Tesla

Source: NHTS, NBC News