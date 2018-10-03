Bell, Virgin Mobile raise wireless connection fees to $35

Subscribers will now face a one-time $35 charge when they activate a new device on Bell’s or Virgin Mobile’s networks.
Both carriers have been steadily raising their connection fees since last summer.
The connection fee cost $15 in summer 2017, and was eventually raised to $25 for both brands.
In April 2018, the carriers increased the connection fee to $30.
Virgin Mobile waives its connection fee when subscribers activate a device online, but you still have to pay the charge if you active a device through Bell’s online store.
As the time of writing, Telus, Rogers, Fido and Koodo all still have a $30 connection fee.
Koodo and Fido both waive the charge when subscribers order online.
Source: Bell, Virgin Via: iPhone in Canada
