Bell, Virgin Mobile raise wireless connection fees to $35

Another steady rise for the carriers' connection fees

Oct 3, 2018

4:17 PM EDT

Subscribers will now face a one-time $35 charge when they activate a new device on Bell’s or Virgin Mobile’s networks.

Both carriers have been steadily raising their connection fees since last summer.

The connection fee cost $15 in summer 2017, and was eventually raised to $25 for both brands.

In April 2018, the carriers increased the connection fee to $30.

Virgin Mobile waives its connection fee when subscribers activate a device online, but you still have to pay the charge if you active a device through Bell’s online store.

As the time of writing, Telus, Rogers, Fido and Koodo all still have a $30 connection fee.

Koodo and Fido both waive the charge when subscribers order online.

Source: Bell, Virgin Via: iPhone in Canada

