Pluto TV launches first Hindi FAST channel in Canada

Pluto TV has launched its first Hindi free ad-supported television (FAST) channel in Canada in partnership with Viacom18’s DesiPlay.

The appropriately named DesiPlay TV channel features a variety of Indian programming, including:

Comedy Nights with Kapil

Mahakaali

Mrs. Pammi Myarelal

Naa Aana Iss Des Laado

Radha Prem Ki Deewani

Uttaran

Subtitles will also be available for select titles.

The Desi Play TV channel is available here. No account is necessary to stream on Pluto TV.

Image credit: Viacom18