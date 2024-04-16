fbpx
Pluto TV launches first Hindi FAST channel in Canada

Including titles like Comedy Nights with Kapil, Mahakaali, Mrs. Pammi and Myarelal

Bradly Shankar
Apr 16, 20247:04 PM EDT 0 comments
BBB Pluto TV

Pluto TV has launched its first Hindi free ad-supported television (FAST) channel in Canada in partnership with Viacom18’s DesiPlay.

The appropriately named DesiPlay TV channel features a variety of Indian programming, including:

Comedy Nights with Kapil
Mahakaali
Mrs. Pammi Myarelal
Naa Aana Iss Des Laado
Radha Prem Ki Deewani
Uttaran

Subtitles will also be available for select titles.

The Desi Play TV channel is available here. No account is necessary to stream on Pluto TV.

Image credit: Viacom18

