Telus introduces Canada-China Your Choice rate plan

The plan is designed for frequent travellers to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau

Jan 31, 2018

12:25 PM EST

5 comments

National carrier Telus has introduced a new monthly rate plan for frequent travellers to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The Canada-China Your Choice plan costs $100 CAD per month, and gives users unfettered access to their monthly voice, text and data allocations with no additional roaming fees, long distance fees or text messages fees.

Canada-China Your Choice subscribers also receive unlimited calling, text, picture, video and messaging to phone numbers in Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

The Canada-China plan is part of Telus’s Your Choice selection of rate plans. The carrier also has a Canada-U.S. plan that closely resembles the Canada-China plan.

Telus is the only Canadian carrier to offer a plan that allows subscribers to freely use their domestic plan in China.

It’s important to note that the Canada-China plan is distinct from the carrier’s Easy Roam add-on.

Easy Roam can be activated when subscribers travel abroad and the service costs $7 CAD per day in the U.S. and $10 per day in countries including mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

However, Easy Roam service fees are capped at $150 for international destinations outside the U.S..

In comparison, the Canada-China Your Choice service is a flat-fee monthly plan.

 

Comments

  • It’s Me

    So…this is $100/month on top of your existing plan or it’s a new $100/month plan? If the latter, what are the details of said plan? It would be nice if an article ostensibly explaining this plan actually explained this plan.

    • Zee

      4GB is not extra $120. Total charges are $120. Also, you can add data up to 80 GB (except SK, MB, QC).

    • It’s Me

      oops, yes, you’re right. here I am correcting Sameer’s article for lack of useful information and I have my own typo. Originally wrote it up with the additional amount to increase but decided to include the price points instead and forgot an “extra”. Fixed.

    • Kenjuta

      agreed
      this article is horrible with their lack of information
      no link to the plan or information about voice and data

  • Ghenosis

    I’m twisting my neck while saying this plan is HORRRIBLE, JUST HORRRRRIBLE. 250ms voice app call has to be better than this…..