Telus introduces Canada-China Your Choice rate plan

National carrier Telus has introduced a new monthly rate plan for frequent travellers to mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.
The Canada-China Your Choice plan costs $100 CAD per month, and gives users unfettered access to their monthly voice, text and data allocations with no additional roaming fees, long distance fees or text messages fees.
Canada-China Your Choice subscribers also receive unlimited calling, text, picture, video and messaging to phone numbers in Canada, mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.
The Canada-China plan is part of Telus’s Your Choice selection of rate plans. The carrier also has a Canada-U.S. plan that closely resembles the Canada-China plan.
Telus is the only Canadian carrier to offer a plan that allows subscribers to freely use their domestic plan in China.
It’s important to note that the Canada-China plan is distinct from the carrier’s Easy Roam add-on.
Easy Roam can be activated when subscribers travel abroad and the service costs $7 CAD per day in the U.S. and $10 per day in countries including mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.
However, Easy Roam service fees are capped at $150 for international destinations outside the U.S..
In comparison, the Canada-China Your Choice service is a flat-fee monthly plan.
Comments