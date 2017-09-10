Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

News
Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • HTC U11 Review: More than a squeezable phone [Read here]
  • Government of Canada launches website to teach young children about climate change [Read here]
  • Pixel 2 to feature Snapdragon 835 [Read here]
  • Meet the $279 Frank Phone, a Canadian teen’s passion project [Read here]
  • Telus reveals connected car platform called Drive+ [Read here]
  • Upcoming BlackBerry device codenamed Krypton receives certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance [Read here]
  • T-Connect Wi-Fi service now available at all TTC subway stations, cellular service in some tunnels [Read here]
  • New Apple devices will likely support Freedom’s Band 66 LTE, says Scotiabank analyst [Read here]
  • Canadian smartphone repair chain Mobile Klinik expands into Alberta [Read here]
  • Canadians can now get Microsoft’s Surface Laptop in three new colours [Read here]
  • The Essential Phone is essentially unfixable, according to iFixit [Read here]
  • Google might be eyeing HTC’s phone business [Read here]
  • Mayor John Tory wants Toronto to be the home of Amazon’s second HQ [Read here]
  • Here’s everything you need to know about Bell’s ALT TV [Read here]
  • Ubisoft announces plans to open Saguenay, Quebec office and create 1,000 new jobs by 2027 [Read here]
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review: Second chances [Read here]

