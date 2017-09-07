Google might be eyeing HTC’s phone business

Google is currently in talks to buy HTC’s phone business, according to a report out of Taiwan’s Commercial Times.
The report suggests that HTC is looking to sell off its phone business, but not its Vive virtual reality headset business — which is line with previously reported news.
Last week, reports suggested that HTC was meeting with an adviser to discuss the future of its businesses.
The company was either planning on taking on investors or separating its Vive business from the rest of its assets.
Now, “negotiations have entered the final stage” between Google and HTC, according to the Commercial Times.
It’s important to remember that very little is known about the deal. It’s just as likely that Google has plans to take on an investor role, instead of outright buying HTC’s phone business.
Still, with Google taking on a more hands-on approach in designing its flagship phones, it’s not surprising that the U.S. search giant has its eyes set on including a dedicated hardware manufacturer in its growing list of businesses.
After all, Google’s Pixel smartphone was manufacturer by HTC, so it would make sense for Google to own HTC’s phone business outright.
Of course, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that Google did own another ailing smartphone manufacturer at one point. Google acquired Motorola for $12.5 billion USD in 2011, only to sell off the company to Lenovo in 2014 for $3 billion USD.
The Commercial Times reported that negotiations will most likely be completed by the end of the year.
Source: Commercial Times Via: Android Authority
Comments