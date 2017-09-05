News
The Essential Phone is essentially unfixable, according to iFixit

The new smartphone earned a one out of 10 repairability score

Sep 5, 2017

3:04 PM EDT

7 comments

Bottom of Essential Phone smartphone

The Essential Phone might be built like a tank, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy to fix should anything happen to it. In fact, according to iFixit’s latest teardown, the Essential’s Phone handsome bezel-less screen comes at a cost: the phone is near impossible to repair.

A number of issues led to iFixit’s negative evaluation of the Essential Phone’s repairability. The most significant is that the company had to freeze the phone to separate its screen and body from one another, a process that cracked the screen.

Once it took a look inside, iFixit found that the Essential Phone’s USB-C port is soldered to its motherboard. Due to the fact the phone doesn’t feature a headphone jack, its USB-C port is likely to experience more wear and tear than usual (since most Essential Phone owners will likely use the port for both charging their device and plugging in their headphones via the included audio adapter), making an expensive repair almost inevitable.

The website also noted the awkward placement of the Essential Phone’s SIM tray — something I too commented on in my review. The tray lies next to one of the phone’s external microphones, resulting in a recipe for trouble.

Inside shot of the Essential Phone

After completing its teardown of the Essential Phone, iFixit gave Essential’s first smartphone a one out of 10 repairability score. To put that score in perspective, both the Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 feature higher repairability scores — the Galaxy S8 and iPhone scored earned four and seven, respectively. From a repair standpoint, the only two things the Essential Phone has going for it are that it uses standard Philips fasteners and stretch release adhesive, which is the easiest type of adhesive to replace.

Unfortunately, the fact that iFixit’s repair team had to freeze smartphone to separate the screen from the body means those little benefits don’t amount to much in the grand scheme of things.

Closeup of the Essential Phone's camera module

Head over to iFixit to read the full teardown.

Source: iFixit

Comments

  • It’s Me

    Never heard iFixit describe something as a hot mess before.

  • Thomas C. Riddell

    Crap phone almost as bad as Samsung

    • Dimitri

      Samsung does have some phones that woke break easily. Just depends on what the person does with it and how it’s handled. In the end all devices will fall and break but not to be able to separate the screen fromm the body without freezing the device isn’t a good selling point for Essential either.

  • Dimitri

    Yikes. Well then hopefully whoever bought it, knows the risks of trying to self fix it or take it to a cellphone repair shop. If they can’t even get the screen off without freezing it. Then a repair shop won’t be able to. Goodluck to those that have this.

  • gommer strike

    Well it’s not an essential feature to self-repair your phone.

    • Do Do

      I would disagree, if it’s not fixable then its disposable and it should be a 10th the price most of these flagships are charging at the moment.

  • Do Do

    That’s what all these companies are moving towards. That’s why we need “right to repair laws” NOW