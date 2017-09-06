Canadian smartphone repair chain Mobile Klinik expands into Alberta

Toronto-based smartphone repair chain Mobile Klinik announced today that it had completed its acquisition of mobilFIX and Dr. Mobile smartphone repair businesses in Edmonton.
According to Mobile Klinik CEO and co-founder Rob Bruce, the acquisition represents the company’s expansion into Western Canada.
“The acquisition both accelerates our profitable growth and will anchor our growth strategy in Western Canada,” said Bruce, in a September 6th, 2017 media release.
MobileFIX and Dr. Mobile each operate two locations in the West Edmonton Mall, while mobileFIX operates an additional three locations across Edmonton. All seven stores will remain open as the companies shift to the Mobile Klinik brand.
Additionally, Mobile Klinik plans on opening two other locations “shortly,” for a total of nine locations in Alberta.
According to Mobile Klinik, Sunil Goel — the former CEO of mobileFIX and Dr. Mobile — will take on a new national role at the company.
“Joining with Mobile Klinik gives us access to growth capital, experienced leadership and an opportunity for our team to join the most professional smartphone repair company in Canada,” said Goel, in the same media release.
Mobile Klinik was launched in Ottawa, in 2015, by Rob Bruce, a former president of Rogers Communications, and Ken Campbell, a former CEO of Wind Mobile (now Freedom Mobile).
The company moved its operations to Toronto in 2016, and currently has 20 locations in Ontario, Quebec and, now, Alberta.
Source: Mobile Klinik
