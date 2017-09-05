Canadians can now get Microsoft’s Surface Laptop in three new colours

Canadian consumers can finally buy the Surface Laptop, Microsoft’s first take on the traditional laptop form factor, in more than just one colour, the company announced today.
After a several months-long wait, Surface Laptop is now available in colbalt blue, burgundy and graphite gold, in addition to the platinum colour it launched in back in June.
The Surface Laptop starts at $1,299 in Canada.
In her review of the Surface Laptop, MobileSyrup‘s Rose Behar gave the PC an eight out of 10 score, calling it a standout Windows machine.
Source: Microsoft
Comments