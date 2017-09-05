News
PREVIOUS

Canadians can now get Microsoft’s Surface Laptop in three new colours

The colours are new to Canada, anyway

Sep 5, 2017

4:38 PM EDT

0 comments

Surface Laptop colours

Canadian consumers can finally buy the Surface Laptop, Microsoft’s first take on the traditional laptop form factor, in more than just one colour, the company announced today.

After a several months-long wait, Surface Laptop is now available in colbalt blue, burgundy and graphite gold, in addition to the platinum colour it launched in back in June.

The Surface Laptop starts at $1,299 in Canada.

In her review of the Surface Laptop, MobileSyrup‘s Rose Behar gave the PC an eight out of 10 score, calling it a standout Windows machine.

Source: Microsoft

Related Articles

News

Jun 19, 2017

1:08 PM EDT

Surface Laptop owners can now revert back to Windows 10 S

Reviews

Jun 13, 2017

3:00 AM EDT

Surface Laptop Review: Made of the right stuff

News

Jun 15, 2017

7:39 PM EDT

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop and 2017 Surface Pro are now available to purchase in Canada

Comments