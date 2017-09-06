Pixel 2 to feature Snapdragon 835, not 836 as previously rumoured

Over the past several months, multiple rumours have come out suggesting Google’s new Pixel and Pixel 2 XL smartphones will feature an upgraded version of Qualcomm’s current Snapdragon 835 flagship chipset called the Snapdragon 836.
However, two new reports, courtesy of XDA Developers and Android Police, say those reports were incorrect, and that the Pixel 2 lineup will instead feature the Snapdragon 835, just like every high-end Android smartphone released this year.
Google's second-generation Pixel handsets, powered by Snapdragon 836 SoC's, will be unveiled on October 5th.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 24, 2017
Citing a source “familiar with Qualcomm’s plans,” Android Police reports that the chipmaker does not have any plans to release a Snapdragon 836 processor, nor did it ever have any such plans. XDA Developers echoes Android Police in its report.
The Snapdragon 836 rumours originated, among other sources, with preeminent device leaker Evan Blass. Blass has since tweeted out that he remains confident the Pixel 2 will ship with a Snapdragon 836.
Re: SD836, I haven't heard anything further since my initial tweet, and since the source has proven accurate time after time, I stand by it.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 6, 2017
With Google reportedly planning to unveil the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 5th, we won’t have to wait long to find out definitively what processor is inside Google’s two new smartphones. Should the Pixel 2 lineup feature the Snapdragon 835, however, it won’t be too big of a loss, as Qualcomm’s latest chip has proven to be a very capable performer.
Source: Android Police, XDA Developers
