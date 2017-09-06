Telus reveals connected car platform called Drive+

Telus has revealed the carrier’s first connected car solution, Telus Drive+
The company says that Telus Drive+ is set to be compatible with most vehicles built after 1996 and that the device plugs into vehicle’s On-board Diagnostic (ODB-II) ports. The platform is set to give customer “access to a range of features that help keep their family safe, secure and connected” through a dedicated app located in the iOS App Store and the Google Play store.
Specifically, Drive+ offers car diagnostic information, the ability to track a vehicle’s location, driver behaviour and a Wi-Fi hotspot that’s capable of connecting up to five devices through a Telus data plan.
Back in early August, MobileSyrup reported that Telus filed a trademark for Drive+ and that the company plans to work with Mojio and ZTE. Pricing and officially availability for Drive+ is still unknown, but we’ve reached out to Telus for clarification. Telus lists Drive+’s launch date as Fall 2017 on its website.
Rogers and Bell offer similar connected services. Rogers’ Smart Drive (originally trademarked under Smart Auto), for example, costs $99 on a two-year term or $200 outright. Customers also need to activate a $15 per month add-on to their account in order to use the device. Telus’ smart vehicle offering utilizes the same ZTE manufactured device as Rogers’ Smart Drive.
For more information on Rogers’ Smart Drive, check out our extensive hands-on with the platform.
Bell is set to offer a a similar in-car smart platform with comparable pricing called SmartDrive.
Comments