Upcoming BlackBerry device codenamed Krypton receives certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance

Rumoured BlackBerry BBD100-1 device, codenamed Krypton, is now Wi-Fi certified, as spotted by CrackBerry. This means that the smartphone has now received certification documentation from the Wi-Fi Alliance.
Unfortunately, the certification doesn’t tell us very much about the rumoured upcoming smartphone, other than the fact that it will be available in four variants — possibly referring to different colours — that all run Android 7.0 Nougat and feature standard support for 2.4 Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi.
Not much else is known about the mysterious device, though an Engadget IFA interview with TCL’s chief communications officer Francois Mathieu, did reveal a few facts about the smartphone.
We know that Krypton will be a completely touch-screen smartphone, unlike the company’s last device, the KEYone. Additionally, we know that BlackBerry’s upcoming smartphone will feature IP68 water and dust resistance and will be unveiled in October. However, other rumours point to the smartphone featuring a Snapdragon 625, or possibly 626 processor, 1920 x 1080 pixel display, 4GB of RAM, 4000mAh battery, and lastly, a home button with a built in fingerprint sensor.
We won’t know anything about the smartphone until its rumoured official reveal date in October.
Source: Wi-Fi Alliance, Via CrackBerry
