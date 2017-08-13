News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Aug 13, 2017

7:48 AM EDT

Canada

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Sony Xperia XZ Premium’s fingerprint sensor will be disabled in Canada [Read here]
  • Former SaskTel employee stole 235 cellphones from the carrier [Read here]
  • Netflix’s monthly subscription price is increasing in Canada [Read here]
  • More than half of Canadian consumers use smartphones to make online purchases [Read here]
  • Spotify is now available for the Xbox One in Canada [Read here]
  • BlackBerry announces new partnership with enterprise messaging app Slack [Read here]
  • Here’s what it’s like to use the HTC U11’s Edge Sense [Read here]
  • Canada has the fastest mobile internet in North America [Read here]
  • Telus Q2 2017 wireless results top $1.8 billion, subscriber base reaches 8,700,000 [Read here]
  • Uber to invest in urban mapping program for British Columbia [Read here]
  • iOS 11 makes the 10.5-inch iPad Pro a viable laptop replacement [Read here]
  • Eero’s second generation mesh Wi-Fi products are coming to Canada on August 15 [Read here]

