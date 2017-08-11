Telus Q2 2017 wireless results top $1.8 billion, subscriber base reaches 8,700,000

Following up on its strong Q1 2017 earnings, Telus has reported another solid set of Q2 2017 results.
For the three-months ending June 30th, 2017, the carrier’s revenues topped $3.3 billion, which is an increase of 3.9 percent from the same period last year. Its wireless business — which includes Telus Mobility, Koodo Mobile and Public Mobile — generated $1.857 billion in revenue, representing a 5 percent increase year-over-year. Wireless represents 56 percent of the company’s overall business.
Telus attributes the jump in revenue to “higher-rate two-year plans in the revenue mix” and an “increased adoption of larger data buckets.”
Telus now has 8,700,000 wireless subscribers, up 3.2 percent from Q1 2016. The carrier’s total postpaid subscribers are now at 7,753,000, while the number of prepaid customers continues to decline with 947,000 subscribers.
Telus noted that blended ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) is now at $66.87 per month (Q1 2017 was $65.53). Monthly postpaid subscriber churn declined by 11 basis points from Q1 2016 to 0.79 percent.
In one interesting point in its financial reporting, Telus states, “Effective April 1, 2017, postpaid subscribers, total subscribers and associated operating statistics (gross additions, net additions, ARPU and churn) have been adjusted to include an estimated migration of 85,000 MTS subscribers… in the opening subscriber balances. Cumulative subscriber connections also include an April 1, 2017 adjustment to remove approximately 19,000 prepaid and 25,000 postpaid subscriptions from the respective subscriber bases, primarily due to our national CDMA network shutdown.”
Finally, Telus’ LTE network now reaches 36.5 million Canadians.
Source: Telus
