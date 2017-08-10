Former SaskTel employee stole 235 cellphones from the carrier

Saskatchewan regional carrier SaskTel is down more than $184,000 CAD after a former employee stole over 200 smartphones from the company.
SaskTel discovered the thief, a woman that worked at one of the Crown carrier’s Regina stores, this past June when she stole 22 phones in a single month.
All told, the former employee stole some 235 phones before she was discovered. Police are currently investigating the matter.
“It’s a variety of phones with a variety of different values. They’re not recovered, she actually re-sold them,” said SaskTel spokesperson Darcee MacFarlane, in a statement issued to the Regina Leader-Post. “We likely will not ever see the phones again.”
SaskTel says it will attempt to get restitution for the stolen devices.
Source: Regina Leader-Post
