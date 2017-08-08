Spotify is now available for the Xbox One in Canada

Microsoft has revealed that Spotify is now officially available for Xbox One in “34 markets around the world,” including Canada, giving users access to the streaming music service directly from their video game console.
“At Spotify, we believe that the right music can make every moment special, wherever and whenever you are. For some time now, Xbox gamers have been telling us that they’d like to be able to soundtrack their own gaming sessions using Spotify, to make every single session feel new and unique,” said Spotify product director of platform and partner experience, Mikael Ericsson, in a statement sent to MobileSyrup.
The Spotify app is available directly in the Xbox Store and gives users access to the platform’s catalogue of approximately 30 million tracks, whether you’re a free or premium Spotify subscriber. Last week news leaked about Spotify coming to the Xbox One after an image was posted on Reddit showing Microsoft’s Major Nelson (Larry Hryb) testing out the app.
Microsoft says that Spotify playback can also be controlled in-game via the Spotify app on a smartphone, tablet or desktop, via Spotify Connect. Spotify launched on the PlayStation 4 back in 2015.
