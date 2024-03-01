This week’s top tech news: Feds summon Big Three CEOs, Cineplex charging more for Dune

This week, the federal government summoned the CEOs of Rogers, Bell and Telus to answer questions about telecom affordability. In other news, Cineplex found itself in hot water this week in the eyes of consumers. First, we learned it made $40 million off online booking fees. Right after that, the company got caught charging more for Dune: Part Two tickets.

While that happened, Telus-owned Public Mobile rolled out some hot new plans. Plus, check out our round-up of new content coming to streaming platforms in March. Read it all below or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.

