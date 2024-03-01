fbpx
News

This week’s top tech news: Feds summon Big Three CEOs, Cineplex charging more for Dune

Meanwhile, the Shōgun cast praised B.C. after filming the show there

Jonathan Lamont
Mar 1, 20243:29 PM EST 2 comments

This week, the federal government summoned the CEOs of Rogers, Bell and Telus to answer questions about telecom affordability. In other news, Cineplex found itself in hot water this week in the eyes of consumers. First, we learned it made $40 million off online booking fees. Right after that, the company got caught charging more for Dune: Part Two tickets.

 

While that happened, Telus-owned Public Mobile rolled out some hot new plans. Plus, check out our round-up of new content coming to streaming platforms in March. Read it all below or subscribe here to get Antenna in your inbox every Friday.

 

 
 
Happy Friday! We've got a fresh drop of hot tech stories for you this week. Highlights include:

💰 - Big Three CEOs were ordered to answer the government's questions about telecom affordability.

🍿 - Cineplex is in hot water as it charges more for Dune: Part Two tickets than other movies.

🏔️ - The Shōgun cast were big fans of B.C., sharing praise for the province after filming there.

📺 - Tons of new content is hitting streaming services in March; check out what's new below.
 
 
Federal government summons CEOs of Rogers, Bell, and Telus after repeated invitations to appear
The CEOs of Canada’s national telecom service providers have been ordered to answer the government’s questions on the affordability of telecom services.​

Read more
 
 
Public Mobile boosts data, adds Canada-U.S. usage to most 5G plans
The provider's $34/mo 50GB Canada-U.S. plan was initially limited to new customers, but Public has since opened the offer to existing customers, too. Read more
 
Cineplex jacks Dune: Part Two ticket prices because $40 million from booking fees isn’t enough
Cineplex is charging more for Dune: Part Two tickets, a frustrating move after we learned the company made nearly $40 million from online booking fees. Read more
 
 
 
Shōgun cast praises ‘amazing’ B.C. as ‘perfect place’ to film samurai drama
You probably didn’t know it, but Shōgun, one of the most buzz-worthy shows in recent memory, has significant Canadian connections.
Sony to lay off 900 employees at PlayStation, close London studio
Several studios are impacted by the job cuts, including three of PlayStation’s most beloved teams: Naughty Dog (The Last of Us), Insomniac (Marvel’s Spider-Man) and Guerrilla (Horizon).
Vidéotron asks Competition Bureau to investigate Bell’s alleged margin squeeze of internet competitors
The Québecor-owned company argues the move reduces competition in regional markets.
 
 
 
 
Streaming this month
 
New on Netflix Canada: March 2024
Highlights for the month include Young Royals season 3, Girls5Eva, Damsel, Spaceman, Blood & Water season 4 and more.
Read more
New on Disney+ Canada: March 2024
This month is all about X-Men and Taylor Swift. Plus, for a limited time, you can get Disney+ with ads for just $1.99/mo for three months.
Read more​
New on Prime Video Canada: March 2024
Highlights include Amazon's Road House remake, the second half of Invincible's second season, sci-fi series Beacon 23, and more.
Read more​
New on Crave: March 2024
Highlights include HBO's The Regime, Wonka and The Trades from the producers of The Trailer Park Boys.
Read more​
 
 
Checking out Humane’s cool AI Pin gadget, which could come to Canada
Humane's CEO confirmed the company is looking into bringing the gadget to Canada.
 
 
 
