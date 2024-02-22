New on Disney+ Canada: March 2024

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in March.
Highlights include X-Men ’97 (a continuation of the popular ’90s animated X-Men series), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) and Extraordinary (Season 2). Read on for the full list.
March 1st
- Wonderful World (Premiere Episode)
March 6th
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold (all episodes)
- Extraordinary (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]
- FX’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (Season 2, two-episode premiere)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1)
March 15th
- Coppola, The Agent (Coppola, El Representante) (Season 1)
- The Space Race
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
March 20th
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2)
- X-Men ’97 [Disney+ Original] (premiere episode)
March 27th
- Genius: MLK/X (Season 4)
March 29th
- Renegade Nell (all episodes)
March 30th
- FX’s Spermworld
Find out what came to Disney+ in February here.
Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium.
Image credit: Marvel Studios Animation