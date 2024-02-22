fbpx
New on Disney+ Canada: March 2024

This month is all about X-Men and Taylor Swift

Bradly Shankar
Feb 22, 20243:32 PM EST 0 comments

Disney has revealed the full list of movies and shows hitting its Disney+ service in Canada in March.

Highlights include X-Men ’97 (a continuation of the popular ’90s animated X-Men series), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) and Extraordinary (Season 2). Read on for the full list.

March 1st

  • Wonderful World (Premiere Episode)

March 6th

  • Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold (all episodes)
  • Extraordinary (Season 2) [Disney+ Original]
  • FX’s Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (Season 2, two-episode premiere)
  • Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (Season 1)

March 15th

  • Coppola, The Agent (Coppola, El Representante) (Season 1)
  • The Space Race
  • Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

March 20th

  • Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2)
  • X-Men ’97 [Disney+ Original] (premiere episode)

March 27th

  • Genius: MLK/X (Season 4)

March 29th

  • Renegade Nell (all episodes)

March 30th

  • FX’s Spermworld

Disney+ costs $7.99/month for Standard with Ads, $11.99/month or $119.99/year for Standard (no ads) and $14.99/month or $149.99/year for Premium.

Image credit: Marvel Studios Animation

