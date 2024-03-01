Best Buy’s top 5 deals of the week (March 1-7): Dyson V15, JBL Tune 760NC headphones, Asus ROG Ally and more

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals for the week of March 1st to 7th are live now.

We’ve shortlisted five deals from the roundup that we think are noteworthy, and you can check them out below:

JBL Tune 760NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones

Best Buy has the JBL Tune 760NC roughly 50 percent off. Regularly available for $189.99, the headphone is currently listed for $99.99.

The Tune 760NC can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at once, and can seamlessly switch between the two. It also offers a 35-hour battery life (50 hours with ANC turned off), and can be fully charged in roughly two hours.

The headphone is currently on sale in Blue and Black colourways.

JBL Tune 760NC Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: $99.99 (save $90)

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum

The Dyson V15 Detect came out in 2021, but it is still a capable vacuum that can make house cleaning a breeze.

The vacuum can intelligently adapt its power level depending on how dirty your floors are, and it can be used on both hard floors and carpets.

The Dyson V15 Detect runs for roughly one hour per charge, and comes with several attachments like a Digital Motorbar Cleaner Head, a Fluffy Optic Cleaner Head, a Combination Tool, a Crevice Tool, a Hair Screw Tool, a Wand Clip, a Wall Dock and a Charger.

Regularly available for $999.99, the vacuum is currently listed for $799.99.

Asus ROG Ally

Asus’ ROG Ally is a handheld console with a 7-inch display with a 1080p resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate screen with AMD FreeSync Premium.

Powered by an AMD Z1 Extreme processor and Radeon Navi3 graphics, the handheld packs a punch for its size, offering 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

It runs on Windows 11 and allows you to access games Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, other cloud gaming services, Android apps, and more. If you’re looking for a portable gaming handheld, the Asus ROG Ally is one of the best on the market. You can learn more about it below:

Asus ROG Ally: $699.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is a mid-range tablet with most of the advanced features available in the regular Tab S9 line.

It features a large 12.4-inch display, and is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset. The model available on sale at Best Buy comes with 128GB of storage, though you have the option to expand storage with a MicroSD card.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablet is aimed at users who want a mid-range tablet that can do it all, from consuming content, to productivity tasks, with decent performance and a long battery life, without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: $599.99 (save $200)

Garmin vivoactive 4

Garmin’s vivoactive 4 is a great fitness tracker for those who want accurate health, wellness and fitness tracking without breaking the bank.

The watch, regularly available for $399.99, is currently listed for $269.99, marking a 32 percent disocunt.

The Garmin’s vivoactive 4 is available in the 45mm size. Garmin is known for making some of the most rugged fitness trackers, and the vivoactive 4 is no different. It features a sleek silver stainless steel bezel paired with a grey case and comfortable silicone band.

Some health-tracking features the watch offers are heart rate tracking, pulse oximetry, respiration tracking, VO2 max fitness monitoring, and more.

According to Garmin, the watch is good for up to eight days on a full charge in ‘Smartwatch mode’ and up to six hours in ‘GPS Music mode.’

Garmin vivoactive 4: $269.99 (save $130)

Best Buy’s Top Deals end on March 7th. Check out the full list of deals here.

