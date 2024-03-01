fbpx
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 set for October launch

The new chipset will reportedly reach clock speeds of 4GHz, surpassing its predecessor’s 3.30GHz.

Karandeep Oberoi
Mar 1, 20242:52 PM EST 2 comments

Chip giant Qualcomm made its most anticipated announcement of the year at MWC Barcelona.

The manufacturer announced that the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is slated to come out in October.

In line with its predecessor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to bring several notable AI-related capabilities to smartphones to be released in 2024 and 2025. Also in line with its predecessor is the October release window.

According to Don McGuire, Qualcomm’s CMO, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be powered by an “Oryon CPU” with an enhanced neural processing engine. We’ll likely learn more about the new CPU as we approach October.

Further, a leak from Revegnus on X, suggests that the new chipset’s clock speed will reach 4GHz, surpassing its predecessor’s 3.30GHz.

Not much else is currently known about the upcoming chipset.

If Apple wants to keep up with the Android ecosystem, which will soon run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, it will have to make AI-related advancements of its own. Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that Apple will unveil its generative AI advancements later this year, and we expect that to take place at WWDC.

