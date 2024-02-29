Disney+ with ads is currently available for $1.99/month for three months

Disney+ is currently offering a limited-time deal to stream some of the biggest TV shows and movies on the platform.

New and old users, from today, Thursday, February 29th, to Thursday, March 14th, can get Disney+ Standard With Ads for just $1.99 per month for three months, saving you $18 compared to the regular price.

Regularly, the plan costs $7.99 per month, and that is the price you’ll pay for the subscription after the three-month promo elapses and your subscription auto-renews.

The Disney+ Standard With Ads plan gives you up to 1080p Full HD quality with two concurrent streams at once. It, however, does not allow you to download TV shows or movies for offline movies, and it doesn’t offer Dolby Atmos support. Additionally, you’ll have to put up with occasional ads, though for just $1.99 per month for three months, I think it’s worth it.

Head to disneyplus.com to redeem the offer.

Source: Disney+