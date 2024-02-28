Federal government summons CEOs of Rogers, Bell, and Telus after repeated invitations to appear

The CEOs of Canada’s national telecom service providers have been ordered to answer the government’s questions on the affordability of telecom services.

The House of Commons industry committee started with a call to summon the CEOs of Rogers, Bell, and Telus. The executives were asked to answer questions on previous occasions but did not answer the calls.

On Wednesday, other executives from the three companies appeared to answer questions, ignoring once again calls from the committee members for the CEOs.

“We have witnesses here, and with all due respect to them, they are not the ones that this committee requested to appear,” NDP MP Don Davies said while outlining a motion to summon the executives.

The call comes after Canadians faced a price hike from Rogers, Shaw, and Bell. Telus has refused to answer if it will increase mobile prices for customers.

At the committee’s last meeting, Jeanne Pratt, the Competition Bureau’s senior deputy commissioner of mergers and monopolistic practices, said Rogers’ takeover of Shaw didn’t lead to price decreases, as promised.

“So far, we haven’t seen any information that would suggest that Rogers is offering comparable pricing to Shaw Mobile post-transaction, so that is of a concern,” Pratt said.