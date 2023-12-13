These are the best carrier Boxing Week deals so far

Carriers have dropped their Boxing Week deals, with discounts on plans and phones. We’ve compiled a list of the best offers we’ve found so far, but be sure to check back for updates as more deals come out.

And if you’re curious how these deals stack up to the earlier Black Friday deals, check those out here.

Rogers

Rogers has several plan deals going on, including plans as low as $55/mo for 120GB of 5G when bundling multiple Rogers services. On the phone side, here are the best deals so far:

iPhone 15 128GB – $0 down, $12.55/mo financing for 24 months with Upfront Edge when you trade in your iPhone 13.

Pixel 8 Pro – $0 down, $17.79/mo financing with Upfront Edge.

Galaxy S23 – $0 down, $0/mo financing with Upfront Edge when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.

Morotola Razr+ – $o down, $25/mo financing.

You can view all of Rogers’ Boxing Week offers here.

Bell

Customers can get a $50/mo 60GB 5G plan when they bring their own phone or a $55/mo 120GB plan when they bundle Bell mobility and home services. For smartphones, these are Bell’s best deals so far:

Check out all of Bell’s deals here.

Telus

Telus plans include $60/mo 60GB 5G (250Mbps speeds), $85/mo 120GB 5G+ (2Gbps speeds) and $100/mo 150GB 5G+ (2Gbps speeds with Canada/U.S./Mexico usage).

Additionally, Telus says that for every eligible Samsung phone purchase until January 8th, 2024, $5 will be donated to the Telus Friendly Future Foundation to support youth across Canada.

Phone deals include:

Learn more about Telus’ Boxing Week deals here.

Fido

Fido is offering $34/30GB and $45/60GB plans, though there are limits on getting these with smartphones. Phone deals include:

View all of Fido’s offers here.

Virgin Plus

Virgin also has $34/30GB and $45/60GB 4G plan deals, along with $60/60GB 5G and $50/60GB 4G plans for those who get phones. Phone deals include:

See more details about Virgin’s offers here.

Koodo

Koodo plans include $34/30GB and $45/60GB 4G offers, or $55/50GB 45 and $60/60GB 5G when you get a phone. Phone deals include:

More Koodo deals are available here.

Freedom Mobile

Freedom’s plans include $34/30GB 5G, $40/60GB 5G, and $50/100GB 5G. It’s worth noting those prices include a $5/mo BYOP discount as well as the Digital Discount. Learn more here. Phone deals include:

Freedom’s phone deals are available here.

More to come…