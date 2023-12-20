Public Mobile launches $24/4GB plan, won’t run holiday freebies this year

Telus-owned Public Mobile added a new $24/mo plan with 4GB of 4G data for Boxing Week amid reports it won’t bring back ‘More is Merrier’ freebies this year.

First up, the new $24/4GB plan looks like a pretty solid low-cost entry for anyone who needs a cheap plan without a ton of data. The plan’s 4G data is capped at speeds of up to 100Mbps. It also includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging and unlimited international text and picture messaging.

Public is also offering the third month of the plan for free. You can view the plan here.

As for the More is Merrier offers, iPhone in Canada reports that Public won’t bring back the annual holiday freebies this year. In past years, Public would offer some sort of free benefit to customers that they could claim online, such as free data or international minutes.

A Public spokesperson reportedly told iPhone in Canada that More is Merrier won’t run this year and instead pointed to Public’s ongoing Boxing Week offers, like the $24/4GB plan as an alternative. Additionally, the spokesperson said that customers can check their accounts for “exclusive offers.”

Update 20/12/2023 at 12:53pm ET: A Public spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup that it was not offering the More is Merrier freebies and instead pointed to the company’s “exciting” Boxing Week sale.