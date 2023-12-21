Rogers and Koodo launch $55/70GB 5G Boxing Week plans

Rogers and Telus-owned Koodo have added $55/mo 70GB 5G plans to their Boxing Week rosters.

It’s not entirely clear who added the plan first — the MobileSyrup team spotted both plans on Thursday morning, and they weren’t there on Wednesday. Moreover, other providers haven’t matched the $55/70GB offer as of yet, though Freedom Mobile has offered a $50/100GB 5G plan since December 8th.

Rogers’ $55/70GB plan includes access to Rogers’ 5G and 5G+ networks and caps speeds at 250Mbps. The data isn’t shareable if you have a family plan with the company. Moreover, the plan is ‘unlimited,’ with Rogers throttling speeds to 512Kbps beyond the 70GB data cap. The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide talk and text, and the price includes a $5/mo discount for using automatic payments.

It’s worth noting that Rogers still offered its $50/mo 60GB 5G Boxing Week plan at the time of writing. It remains to be seen if Rogers drops it in favour of the $55/70GB plan, or if it will keep both options available. Notably, the $50/60GB version has unlimited international texting instead of strictly Canada-wide texting.

You can check out Rogers’ plan here.

Koodo’s $55/70GB plan also uses 5G and has speeds capped at 250Mbps. However, the plan doesn’t include unlimited data, which means when you hit the 70GB cap, you either need to stop using data or pay insane overage fees of $13/100MB ($130/1GB). The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging.

One crucial difference with Koodo’s plan, however, is that the company offers one free ‘perk’ with the plan. Customers have several options:

Premium voicemail

Unlimited international SMS (from Canada)

Rollover data

Unlimited Long Distance Pack

Unlimited Data (speed reduced to up to 512Kbps)

5G speed boost (doubles to up to 500Mbps)

The perk options mean customers can add a free benefit to their plan that meets their needs, which is nice. I’d like to draw attention to the last two perks, both of which are new options. Heavy data users who might go over 70GB can get unlimited data, making Koodo’s plan very similar to Rogers. More interesting to me is the speed boost perk, which would let Koodo customers access faster 5G data than with the Rogers plan.

Finally, Koodo is currently offering three months of Amazon Prime for free with the plan ($9.99/mo after three months), which is nice added value.

You can check out Koodo’s plan here.