Koodo’s Boxing Week deals continue free Pixel 7 offer

Telus-owned Kood has some of its early Boxing Week deals live now. We’ve got highlights of the best offers below, but check back for updates as we draw closer to Boxing Day.

Plans

While we’ve already documented Koodo’s plans, here’s a quick recap: $34/30GB 4G and $45/60GB 4G. Unfortunately, if you’re looking to get a phone from Koodo, your options are limited to the following plans:

$55/50GB 4G (Get up to $5.65/mo in bill credits when you bring your own phone).

$60/60GB 5G (Get up to $5.65/mo in bill credits when you bring your own phone).

It’s worth noting that Koodo caps 4G plan speeds at 100Mbps and 5G plan speeds at 250Mbps. Customers who get a 5G plan can now pick a ‘speed boost’ perk to get up to 500Mbps.

Phones

On most phones, Koodo is offering a bill credit of up to $135.60 (about $5.65/mo over 24 months) when combined with select plans.

Check out all of Koodo’s deals here.