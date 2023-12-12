These are the best Rogers Boxing Week deals so far

Rogers has had ongoing holiday deals through its ‘Wrapped in Red’ event for a little bit now. Some are carry-overs from earlier Black Friday sales, and others are early Boxing Week deals. Here are the best offers so far (and be sure to check back as we update this story over the coming days).

Plans

Rogers is offering some plan deals, with the best offers for customers who bundle services. Here are the current plans:

$50/mo 60GB 5G with speeds up to 250Mbps and unlimited use (speeds capped at up to 512Kbps beyond 60GB) | Usually $65/25GB.

$75/mo 120GB 5G with up to 1Gbps speeds and unlimited use (speeds capped at up to 512Kbps beyond 120GB) | Usually $85/50GB.

Home customers save $30/mo when bundling this plan for a cost of $55/mo.

$95/mo 150GB 5G up to 1Gbps speeds, unlimited use (speeds capped at up to 512Kbps beyond 150GB) with Canada/U.S./Mexico access | Usually $105/100GB.

Home customers save $30/mo when bundling this plan for a cost of $70/mo.

The above plans also include an Automatic Payments discount of $5/mo. These deals appear to be the same as what was offered during Black Friday.

Phones

iPhone 15 128GB – $0 down, $12.55/mo financing for 24 months with Upfront Edge when you trade in your iPhone 13.

Pixel 8 – $0 down, $0/mo financing with Upfront Edge.

Galaxy S23 – $0 down, $0/mo financing with Upfront Edge when you trade in an eligible Samsung device.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE for $0/mo on financing and select plans paired with Ignite internet when activating or upgrading to a new phone, plus get a tablet plan for $0/mo for 24 months when paired with a Rogers 5G Infinite Premium plan ($95/mo) – in-store only.

Pixel 8 Pro – $0 down, $17.79/mo financing with Upfront Edge.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 – $0 down, $25/mo financing with Upfront Edge.

Morotola Razr+ – $o down, $25/mo financing.

Motorola Edge – $0 down, $0/mo financing.

You can view all of Rogers’ smartphone deals here.