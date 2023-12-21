SaskTel rolls out its Boxing Week deals

SaskTel is offering $0 devices, bonus data, and a $100 internet bonus for Boxing Week.

Customers who buy a device with Plus Pricing (which allows customers to pay $0 upfront and pay off a device over 24 months) and select plans, including promotional offerings, can get 20GB of bonus data for 24 months.

Devices

Internet

New customers can get infiNET 300 for $59.95/month if they sign a 24-month contract and bundle it with a wireless service.

Customers signing up for a two-year contract on infiNET 300, infiNET 600, or infiNET 1 Gig internet plans can get Whole Home Wi-Fi for free for 12 months. Afterwards, customers will pay the regular $10/month cost.

New internet customers signing up for an infiNET 150, 300, 600, 1 Gig, or interNET 25, Extended 25, 50, Extended 50 plan on a 2-year contract can also get a $100 internet bonus credit.

All of SaskTel’s deals are available on its website.

Image credit: SaskTel