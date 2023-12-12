Check out Bell’s best Boxing Week deals so far

Bell has several holiday deals going on right now, with more likely to come as we head into Boxing Week season. Here are the best offers so far — be sure to check back for updates as more deals come out.

Plans

Bell has several plans available right now, including:

Promo 60 – $50/mo 60GB 5G non-shareable data (up to 250Mbps speeds throttled to 256Kbps beyond data cap). Note: there are two versions of the Promo 60 plan, one for bring-your-own-phone customers and one for customers getting a phone. The latter is $55/mo but has a $5/mo credit for 24 months, making it the same price as the former.

Essential 120 — $75/mo 120GB 5G+ shareable data (fastest available 5G speeds throttled to 512Kbps beyond data cap). Includes unlimited international texting | Usually $85/mo.

Ultimate 150 — $90/mo 150GB 5G+ shareable data (fastest available 5G speeds throttled to 512Kbps beyond data cap). Includes Canada/U.S./Mexico usage and free Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months. | Usually $100/mo.

It’s worth noting that both the Essential and Ultimate plans include a $10/mo credit for 24 months for new activations and device upgrades. Additionally, all of the plans except for the Ultimate one include SD video streaming, which caps video quality at 480p. Ultimate caps video quality at 1080p. Customers can pay an additional $5/mo to boost video quality to 1080p.

Additionally, Bell is offering a $30/mo discount on Essential and Ultimate plans for customers who bundle with Bell home services. That brings the prices down to $55/mo and $70/mo, respectively.

Phones

You can find all of Bell’s phone deals here.