Chatr increases its Boxing Week bonus data offer to 66GB on some 4G plans

Chatr has increased its bonus data offerings on its 4G plans for Boxing Week.
The Rogers-owned brand is now offering up to a 66GB data bonus on some of its 4G plans, an increase from the maximum 40GB bonus it offered last week. The lower-priced 4G plans also received a bonus data boost, but not to 66GB.
Here are all the changes:
- $75/month 20GB Unlimited Canada/U.S. talk — 66GB monthly data bonus
- $65/month 15GB Unlimited Canada/U.S. talk — 66GB monthly data bonus
- $55/month 10GB Unlimited Canada/U.S. talk — 66GB monthly data bonus
- $45/month 5GB Unlimited Canada-wide talk — 66GB monthly data bonus
- $40/month 2.5GB Unlimited Canada-wide talk — 58GB monthly data bonus
- $35/month 1GB Unlimited Canada-wide talk — 29GB monthly data bonus
The bonus data applies for 24 months. All of the mentioned plans, along with all of the others on Chatr’s website, come with a one-month fee through credit for a limited time.
More information is available on Chatr’s website.
MobileSyrup’s round-up of the best carrier Boxing Week deals can be found here. You can also find all of our Boxing Week carrier coverage here.