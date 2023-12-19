Chatr increases its Boxing Week bonus data offer to 66GB on some 4G plans

Chatr has increased its bonus data offerings on its 4G plans for Boxing Week.

The Rogers-owned brand is now offering up to a 66GB data bonus on some of its 4G plans, an increase from the maximum 40GB bonus it offered last week. The lower-priced 4G plans also received a bonus data boost, but not to 66GB.

Here are all the changes:

$75/month 20GB Unlimited Canada/U.S. talk — 66GB monthly data bonus

$65/month 15GB Unlimited Canada/U.S. talk — 66GB monthly data bonus

$55/month 10GB Unlimited Canada/U.S. talk — 66GB monthly data bonus

$45/month 5GB Unlimited Canada-wide talk — 66GB monthly data bonus

$40/month 2.5GB Unlimited Canada-wide talk — 58GB monthly data bonus

$35/month 1GB Unlimited Canada-wide talk — 29GB monthly data bonus

The bonus data applies for 24 months. All of the mentioned plans, along with all of the others on Chatr’s website, come with a one-month fee through credit for a limited time.

More information is available on Chatr’s website.

MobileSyrup’s round-up of the best carrier Boxing Week deals can be found here. You can also find all of our Boxing Week carrier coverage here.