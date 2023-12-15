fbpx
Public Mobile updates plans, adds $50/100GB 5G plan

Public also reduced its $45/month 60GB plan by $5/month

Jonathan Lamont
Dec 15, 20234:43 PM EST 0 comments

Telus-owned Public Mobile dropped updated Boxing Week plans to better match offers from some other providers. We’ve highlighted the new and updated offers below:

  • $40/mo 60GB 5G (previously $45/month with a $5/month discount on a 90-day subscription)
  • $50/mo 100GB (new)

Beyond those, the rest of Public’s plans appear unchanged. That means you can still get the $34/40GB 5G plan or the $65/60GB plan with Canada-U.S. usage.

Public’s plans are available here.

You can check out more Boxing Week carrier deals here.

Header image credit: Public Mobile

