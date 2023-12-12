Here are Telus’ top Boxing Week deals so far

Telus Boxing Week deals are here. These are the best carrier offers so far — be sure to check back for more updates as we head into Boxing Week season.

Plans

Telus has three main plans worth looking at:

Essential 60 5G – $60/mo 60GB 5G (250Mbps speeds, non-shareable, not unlimited). Save $10/mo for 24 months when you get a new phone or bring your own.

Unlimited 120 5G+ – $85/mo 120GB 5G+ (2Gbps speeds, shareable, unlimited data throttled to 512Kbps beyond data cap).

Unlimited Canada-US-Mexico 150 5G+ – $100/mo 150GB 5G+ (2Gbps, shareable, unlimited data throttled to 512Kbps beyond data cap). Includes Canada/U.S./Mexico usage.

In Ontario, Telus doesn’t offer bundle discounts with home services. However, customers can get Telus’ Stream+ bundle for $10/mo for three months. Stream+ includes Netflix Premium, Apple TV+, Discovery+ and Telus TV+. It usually costs $28/mo.

Phones

Until January 8th, 2024, Telus is running a program where $5 will be donated to the Telus Friendly Future Foundation to support youth across Canada for every eligible Samsung phone purchase, up to a maximum of $50,000. Eligible phones include the S23, S23+, S23 FE, S23 Ultra, Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5.

You can check out all of Telus’ Boxing Week deals here.