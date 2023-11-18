Telecom news roundup: (early) Black Friday carrier deals [Nov. 11-17]

With Black Frida just around the corner, Canadian service providers have released their deal offerings. Savings from each carrier are highlighted below. A roundup of all the deals (which aren’t the best so far, according to MobileSyrup news editor Jon Lamont) is available here.

Black Friday Deals

Telus is offering savings on iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy and more.

Rogers has savings on several devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 and internet plans.

Black Friday deals from Bell include discounts on Pixel and Galaxy devices.

Vidéotron is offering a $100 credit as part of its promotions.

SaskTel is offering $0 down Samsung phones.

Eastlink has the 2023 Motorola Razr available for $15/ month for 24 months.

Freedom is offering deals on Galaxy devices, Pixel devices, and iPhones.

The Black Friday sale at Fido includes a free Pixel 7 and discounted Motorola Razrs.

Virgin Plus has the Pixel 7 available for $1/month with select plans for Black Friday.

Koodo is offering 40GB for $40 with rollover data.

Chatr is offering bonus data and bill credit for Black Friday.

Lucky Mobile is offering bonus data for Black Friday.

Public Mobile is offering a $40/month 40GB 5G plan for Black Friday.

Business

Vidéotron has rolled out Canada-France mobile plans with 25GB and 50GB options.

Bell and FirstLight Fiber are partnering to offer data routes with speeds up to 400G between Canada and the U.S.

Calgary’s Fair Entry clients can now access the Rogers Connected for Success program.

Fizz is launching wireless services in Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary in the coming weeks, Québecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau announced.

Bell is seeking leave to appeal the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) decision on wholesale fibre access.

Government

The governments of Canada and Québec are investing $57 million to extend cell coverage along highways in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.

Image credit: Shutterstock