Canada and Québec grant Eeyou Mobility millions to extend cell coverage along highways in Eeyou Istchee James Bay region

The governments of Canada and Québec have announced $57 million in financial assistance to extend cell coverage along highways in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.

Eeyou Mobility is responsible for the expansion in the Québec municipality. The two governments granted $37 million in funding for the first phase of the project, which will lead to coverage along 47 percent of the 1,900 kilometres of highways in the area. The company will construct 30 tower sites along Billy-Diamond Highway, Routes 113, 167 and 109, and Route du Nord.

The second phase involves using $20 million of the funding to create 16 new cell sites along access roads.

“Eeyou Mobility is very enthusiastic to be given the opportunity to provide this much needed service to the people of Eeyou Istchee and Baie-James,” Henry Gull, president of Eeyou Mobility, said in a press release.

“The extensive cellular infrastructure we are deploying along the roads will greatly improve accessibility and safety for those living and travelling in the region, and improve the performance and reach of business operations and government services throughout Northern Québec.”

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Cabinet du ministre des Finances et ministre responsable des Relations avec les Québécois d’expression anglaise