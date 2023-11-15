Vidéotron expands mobile travel plan options with launch of Canada-France plans

Vidéotron is removing the headache of roaming charges for Canadians frequenting France with new travel plan options.

With the 25GB Canada-France option, Canadians can get 25GB of data to use across both countries, plus 100GB of yearly bonus data to use in Canada. The plan also comes with unlimited calling and texting in both countries and access to the provider’s 5G network where available.

The plan costs $65/month but is on sale for $50/month if paired with an internet service.

A second option comes with 50GB of data and all of the benefits of the 25GB plan. It costs $70/month but is available for $55 if paired with internet service.

Vidéotron is the first telecom provider in Canada to offer a Canada-France option. Many providers either offer a Canada-U.S. option or a Canada-U.S.-Mexico option.

Using a Canadian cellular plan in France would typically see users pay exorbitantly for roaming. The cost of international roaming has risen sharply, prompting the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to launch an investigation earlier this year.

While Vidéotron launched these plans quietly, the CEO of the provider’s parent company hinted at the need to lower roaming costs in a speech at the Canadian Club Toronto earlier this week. Québecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau said tackling roaming rates is one of the ways Canada can become a leader in telecom competition on the world stage.

“There is no logical, no rational, explanation why wholesale data roaming should be five times more expensive in Canada than it is in the European Union,” Péladeau said.

More information is available on Vidéotron’s website.