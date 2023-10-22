Telecom news roundup: a price hike from Rogers and service cut from Bell [Oct.14-20]

Two of Canada’s leading telecom companies have either made or will soon make changes that likely won’t sit well with customers. Bell’s change involves which plans include unlimited international texting, while Rogers’ change consists of a price increase for some Shaw customers.

More details, as well as an outline of other important telecom stories, are outlined below:

Shaw customers will have to pay more for their Fibre+ Gig plans in the new year after Rogers notified them of a price hike.

Ookla has ranked Bell’s mobile, 5G, and fibre services as the best in Canada among national providers.

Bell has made unlimited international texting an exclusive for its Ultimate 150 and Ultime 155 plans.

Telus, Freedom Mobile, and Vidéotron are among the providers to waive call and text fees to Gaza, West Bank and Israel.

Fido’s perk program, Fido XTRA, will end on December 1st.

Québecor says the drop in costs for cellular services Statistics Canada reported for September was because of its efforts.

A recent study from Solutions Research Group shows Fido is one of the most popular telecom providers for post-secondary students.

Deals

Fido is offering some of its existing customers a $65/month 70GB plan option.

Bell is offering some former customers a $45/25GB win-back plan.